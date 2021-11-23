Consumers witness respite in sugar prices

The prices of sugar have gone down in major cities of Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, and Islamabad with the commencement of the sugar cane crushing season.

As per details by local media outlets, after the initiation of crushing season in the markets of Sindh, new stock of sugar has now become available at a reduced price of Rs95 to Rs100 per kg.

In Hyderabad, sugar is being sold at Rs96 to Rs100 per kg, while in Sukkur and Gujranwala, the sweetener is available at Rs100 per kg. However, sugar is not available in utility stores in Sukkur.

On the other hand, in the wholesale market of Lahore, sugar is available between Rs95 to Rs110 per kg.