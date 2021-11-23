Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

SBP increases interest rate on saving accounts

Central bank tightens regulatory authority over financial institutions

By News Desk

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Monday announced of raising the profit rate on savings accounts by 1.5 per cent to 7.25pc.

Sharing the details on its Twitter handle, the SBP said that after an increase in the policy rate and as per the regulation for bank customers, the new profit rate would be applicable by December 1 at the latest.

” If your bank gives you lesser profit on your savings account, please file a complaint with your bank and if not resolved please contact SBP customer complaints,” it added.

Furthermore, it was also announced that from January 2022, in order to motivate people to open saving accounts, the SBP has made it mandatory for banks to provide the option to open accounts digitally with remote biometric and without the need for a customer to visit a bank branch.
Article continues after this advertisement

Meanwhile, the central bank also revised the corporate governance regulatory framework (CGRF) which means strengthened the regulatory for Banks and Development finance institutions (DFIs) to meet international standards.

The objective of this revision is to “further strengthen the corporate governance regime of banks and DFIs and to align the same with international standards and best practices”, the statement read.

“The framework covers Fit & Proper Test (FPT) Criteria and other Corporate Governance regulatory requirements for the sponsor shareholders and beneficial owners, members of the Board of Directors, Presidents and CEOs and key executives of banks and DFIs.”

It is pertinent to mention here that it is the first revision in which all the existing regulatory requirements related to corporate governance have been consolidated since the last amendments carried out in 2007.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt to hike petroleum levy, electricity tariff to meet IMF’s demands
Next articleConsumers witness respite in sugar prices
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Consumers witness respite in sugar prices

The prices of sugar have gone down in major cities of Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, and Islamabad with the commencement of the sugar...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to hike petroleum levy, electricity tariff to meet IMF’s demands

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has hinted at raising the petroleum levy (PL) by Rs4 per litre every month as well as increasing the electricity...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC cancels tender for wheat import due to higher prices

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has cancelled the eighth international tender for importing wheat on the basis of higher prices. The...
Read more
HEADLINES

Provinces directed to take action against fertiliser hoarders

ISLAMABAD: With serious fertiliser shortages looming across the country, the Fertiliser Review Committee (FRC) has asked all provincial governments to take strict action against...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Provinces directed to take action against fertiliser hoarders

ISLAMABAD: With serious fertiliser shortages looming across the country, the Fertiliser Review Committee (FRC) has asked all provincial governments to take strict action against...

PSX nosedives 744 points on massive interest rate hike

Asia’s big 3 LNG buyers ramp up November imports as Europe struggles

Fruit exports surge 21.3pc in 4MFY22

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.