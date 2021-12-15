Sign inSubscribe
Foreign airline begins operations in Pakistan

Another airline Fly Baghdad expected to expand operations to Lahore soon

By Monitoring Report

Damascus-based private airline, Cham Wings Airlines launched flight operations in Pakistan on Wednesday.

As per details, the airline’s first flight from Damascus landed at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport in the afternoon from which over 150 passengers arrived in the country.

Officials of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) gave the carrier a water cannon salute upon its arrival after which it flew back for Damascus carrying passengers from Pakistan.

Earlier in July, Fly Baghdad had transported 165 passengers from Iraq’s Najaf city to the port city on its maiden flight to Pakistan.

Fly Baghdad has four scheduled flights per week to Pakistan whereas it is expected to launch operations from Najaf to Lahore soon.

