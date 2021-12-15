No link between gas shortage, LNG import

Energy Minister Hamad Azhar has claimed that gas shortage has nothing to do with liquefied natural gas (LNG) import, saying that gas companies will go bankrupt if the government starts providing imported gas to consumers.

While addressing the OGDCL Annual Technical Conference on Tuesday, the federal minister said that there had been a shortage of gas during winter season for the last 10 to 15 years.

The energy minister said, “In the past, this issue was not properly addressed due to which we are running out of gas at the rate of 9 per cent per year. Local gas flow has dropped from 2,000 MMCFD to 800 MMCFD.”

Azhar added that legislation is being enacted to determine the average price of domestic and imported gas whereas the government would soon install virtual LNG terminals. “These terminals will be able to supply gas to consumers through pipelines.”

Moreover, the energy minister added that the government was bringing a tight gas policy. “Some global companies want to invest in tight gas. We have to go for smart grids in remote areas.”