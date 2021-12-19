Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

Grocery delivery and meme game – this week in Pakistan’s business and economics twitterverse

Posted by: Ariba Shahid

This week there seemed to be a lot of talk about grocery delivery and how the so-called disruptions aren’t disruptions as much as they are old ideas with some water sprinkled on them to make them fresh. We also look at some top notch memes, jokes about fractions, and the joke that is “ Digital ” Pakistan. Ariba Shahid brings you all this and more in this week’s social media roundup. 

 

Meme game on point 

The meme in this tweet makes it to our roundup because we’re definitely in awe of @2paisay’s meme game. On that note we also wonder what he does for a living especially considering his witty humor regarding boring old macroeconomic developments. 

 

Not so funny funnies 

Article continues after this advertisement

We feel our readers at Profit are ones that will appreciate this humor about fractions. Especially considering they probably spend their whole day looking and calculating percentages. 

{Editor’s note: Profit bears no responsibility for whether the jokes it’s journalists share are funny or not. It is their personal opinion entirely.} 

 

“ Digital ” Pakistan 

Some jokes just write themselves. Digital Pakistan is the joke that keeps giving, again and again and again. I mean, if we look at all our social media round ups Digital Pakistan is probably the thing we’ve made fun of the most. Make up your mind. Do you want to be digital or be archaic? It’s that simple. Then again, how can one not expect these taxes, we’re also a country that charges withholding taxes on the fees payable at educational institutions. I don’t know, tax extravagant weddings, clothes, cars- basically everything other than the fees students pay and of course laptops at the very least? 

 

Ghost of Sparta 

The Ghost of Sparta seems to have a talent for dialogue writing. Maybe in another life this guy is not someone that works in the soul dead financial sector and probably has an artist within him. However, it’s sad that monetary “setting” developments are his inspiration to bring out this artistic side. 

 

Mom is kinda right 

When I told my mom we could vegetables through an app within 20 mins, she said we can get them from the thela wala also with the added benefit of being able to haggle. I then told her she could get milk, tea leaves, and masalas the same way and she said the general store guy sends a shop assistant to deliver things over a phone call. Apparently she didn’t buy the “disruption”. While I’m not trying to downplay ecommerce, my mom did have a point. 

 

IMF hate 

You’re not a true Pakistani if you don’t hate the IMF for no reason. Countless times I’ve heard people go on about “Look what the IMF is making the country do” to which I ask, “why do you think that’s bad for us?”. They don’t really have an answer to that because their opinion on the IMF is primarily based on their point blank hate for it. The very fact that you need the fund to tell you to look at the bigger picture, make some unpopular decisions for the long run is disappointing for you as a country. 

 

Ending the pandemic 

The key word here is equity and not equality. The pandemic ending is good for everyone, all countries. Some just need more help than others. 

 

Another boomer 

Fawad Chaudry hates being called a boomer but sometimes he does act like one. While Crypto and CBDC are different, the very fact that the SBP is looking into CBDCs should make the ministry also mul over crypto. 

 

Lost in the annals of history

Wait, who was the governor SBP before Reza Baqir? I don’t even know his name. 

 

Just no

Trust me, nor are we sadly. 

Ariba Shahid
The author is a business journalist at Profit. She can be reached at [email protected] or at twitter.com/AribaShahid

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

Future Fest – let’s not repeat that in the future

Marred by political uncertainty and a crushing heatwave, a lot can be learned from the event
Read more
FEATURED

Taxing crypto-currency

Is it possible to devise an effective tax regime for the emerging asset class?
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.