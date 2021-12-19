Grocery delivery and meme game – this week in Pakistan’s business and economics twitterverse

This week there seemed to be a lot of talk about grocery delivery and how the so-called disruptions aren’t disruptions as much as they are old ideas with some water sprinkled on them to make them fresh. We also look at some top notch memes, jokes about fractions, and the joke that is “ Digital ” Pakistan. Ariba Shahid brings you all this and more in this week’s social media roundup.

Meme game on point

The meme in this tweet makes it to our roundup because we’re definitely in awe of @2paisay’s meme game. On that note we also wonder what he does for a living especially considering his witty humor regarding boring old macroeconomic developments.

Not so funny funnies

Article continues after this advertisement

We feel our readers at Profit are ones that will appreciate this humor about fractions. Especially considering they probably spend their whole day looking and calculating percentages.

{Editor’s note: Profit bears no responsibility for whether the jokes it’s journalists share are funny or not. It is their personal opinion entirely.}

“ Digital ” Pakistan

Govt. wants to promote IT sector and share this in most of the public events while actions 1. First time tax on freelancers

2. First time tax on small IT companies

3. First time tax on E-commerce

4. Tax on Laptops/Computers/Printers

5. Free laptops for IT students ended — Economy of Pakistan (@Pakistanomy) December 17, 2021

Some jokes just write themselves. Digital Pakistan is the joke that keeps giving, again and again and again. I mean, if we look at all our social media round ups Digital Pakistan is probably the thing we’ve made fun of the most. Make up your mind. Do you want to be digital or be archaic? It’s that simple. Then again, how can one not expect these taxes, we’re also a country that charges withholding taxes on the fees payable at educational institutions. I don’t know, tax extravagant weddings, clothes, cars- basically everything other than the fees students pay and of course laptops at the very least?

Ghost of Sparta

Market: Sir woh economy kuch garam lag rahi thi? SBP: Thyroid check karao. Market: Sir woh inflation… SBP: Yaar tum ko aam khana hai ya ghutli ginni hai. Market: Sir aam. SBP: bas theek hai. Yeh lo truck bhar kay sastay paisay.

Auction mein sharafat say neechay bid karna. — The Ghost of Sparta (@abay_insaan_ban) December 17, 2021

The Ghost of Sparta seems to have a talent for dialogue writing. Maybe in another life this guy is not someone that works in the soul dead financial sector and probably has an artist within him. However, it’s sad that monetary “setting” developments are his inspiration to bring out this artistic side.

Mom is kinda right

It took me this long to get it: all these grocery delivery companies in Pakistan are basically just the neighborhood thele-wala (hawker) on an app. — Farooq Tirmizi (@FarooqTirmizi) December 18, 2021

When I told my mom we could vegetables through an app within 20 mins, she said we can get them from the thela wala also with the added benefit of being able to haggle. I then told her she could get milk, tea leaves, and masalas the same way and she said the general store guy sends a shop assistant to deliver things over a phone call. Apparently she didn’t buy the “disruption”. While I’m not trying to downplay ecommerce, my mom did have a point.

IMF hate

This should have been done without the IMF asking for it. There’s a lot of bad rep that IMF gets and rightly but right now it is asking us to do all the right things that we should be doing ourselves without IMF asking for it. https://t.co/pHaqunNo8V — Zain Raza (@smzrz) December 18, 2021

You’re not a true Pakistani if you don’t hate the IMF for no reason. Countless times I’ve heard people go on about “Look what the IMF is making the country do” to which I ask, “why do you think that’s bad for us?”. They don’t really have an answer to that because their opinion on the IMF is primarily based on their point blank hate for it. The very fact that you need the fund to tell you to look at the bigger picture, make some unpopular decisions for the long run is disappointing for you as a country.

Ending the pandemic

This pandemic will not end without global vaccine equity. The virus doesn’t care about all our imaginary borders. — Nadia Owusu (@NadiaOwusu1) December 17, 2021

The key word here is equity and not equality. The pandemic ending is good for everyone, all countries. Some just need more help than others.

Another boomer

These boomers will destroy us. Crypto is an alternate reality we shouldn’t deny. It’s a matter of now or never. pic.twitter.com/mBiiXd6WD6 — MP (@MariaPtweets) December 17, 2021

Fawad Chaudry hates being called a boomer but sometimes he does act like one. While Crypto and CBDC are different, the very fact that the SBP is looking into CBDCs should make the ministry also mul over crypto.

Lost in the annals of history

Remember the time when you knew the SBP Governor’s name by looking at who signed the rupee note you held in your hand? Those were the good old days when SBP operated in stealth mode, not through the media. — Uzair Younus عُزیر یُونس (@UzairYounus) December 17, 2021

Wait, who was the governor SBP before Reza Baqir? I don’t even know his name.

Just no

If my Mom wants a 10 min Grocery Delivery then she asks me or my Dad to quickly run to the store downstairs and we are valued nowhere near a billion dollars. — Meet M (@MeetModi1) December 12, 2021

Trust me, nor are we sadly.