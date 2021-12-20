Mobile phone imports surge 18.3pc in 5MFY22

ISLAMABAD: The imports of mobile phone during the first five months of the current fiscal year (5MFY22) increased 18.3% to $857 million from $724 million during the same period of the last fiscal year, according to the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Monday.

On a mobile phones worth $212 million were imported in November 2021, showing a growth of 28 percent on a year-on-year basis and 41.6% on a month-on-month basis.

The overall telecom imports in November increased to $286.96 million, up 40% on a year-on-year basis and 37.5 percent on a month-on-month basis.

Earlier, the Ministry of Commerce revealed that Pakistan has saved around $410 million in foreign exchange as the import of completely built units (CBUs) decreased by 73% to $179 million in July-November period the as compared to $661 million during the same period of FY21.

In contrast, import of mobile phone components for local assembly increased by 407 percent to $674 million from $133 million in the previous year.