Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Cabinet moves to tighten rules for Auditor General

Top auditor had uncovered irregularities in the expenditures incurred on Covid-19 relief programme

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: The government has been mulling over tightening the noose around the Auditor General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) by constituting a high-level committee to recommend parameters for making financial audits more meaningful and accountable.

As per details, members of the federal cabinet are not happy with AGPR following the detection of irregularities detected in the expenditures incurred on the Covid-19 relief programme, and have convinced Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action in this regard.

Reportedly, the PM decided to constitute the committee under Shaukat Tarin during a high-level meeting held here on Monday.

According to sources, the majority of federal cabinet members have endorsed the point of view that the fault lies in the AGPR’s financial audit, which concentrated more on procedural irregularities rather than financial embezzlement.

Article continues after this advertisement

Drawing a clear distinction between system audit and financial audit, Special Assistant to the PM on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr Sania Nishtar explained how the AGPR was more focused on the former than the latter.

She added that at times insipid observations were made, such as decisions of the Cabinet and the Board being questioned in the recent audit paras pertaining to the Ehsas Programme.

Sources said that the committee will comprise adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance & revenue (Convener), SAPM on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, secretary Finance Division, and secretary, Law and Justice Division. The Finance Division would notify this committee and provide it with secretariat support.

Profit also learnt that a cabinet member, during a meeting with the PM, pointed out the that secretaries of the divisions defend audit paras irrespective of any wrongdoing. He opined that this hampered the discovery of major financial scams of the previous governments.

He suggested that the minister in-charge should also be involved in the process and hold a meeting with the Principal Accounting Officer (PAO) for firming up the Division’s stance in the Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) and  Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The Cabinet secretary apprised the Cabinet that secretaries also function as PAOs and were responsible for the financial discipline of their divisions. However, since most of the audit paras prepared by the AGPR pertained to procedural irregularities, a majority of these get settled in DACs after rectifying procedural shortcomings.

“The cases where financial impropriety and bungling was established, secretaries do recommend recoveries and, in some instances, even refer the same to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) or Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). This can be ascertained from the PAC’s record,” he said, adding that hardly any major financial scam was brought forward by the AGPR’s financial audit.

“Nonetheless, if there are still any misgivings about the intentions of the bureaucracy, the ministers should be empowered by nominating them as PAOs,” he suggested.

It is pertinent to mention here that the AGP had scrutinised Rs354.3 billion expenses incurred on Covid-19 over IMF’s pressure and unearthed Rs40 billion irregularities. The findings showed misprocurement, payments to ineligible beneficiaries, cash withdrawal through fake biometrics and procurements of substandard goods by Utility Stores Corporation (USC) for consumption.

Moreover, the government has also been trying to empower its ministers to play the role of PAOs for PAC briefings instead of federal secretaries.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMobile phone imports surge 18.3pc in 5MFY22
Next articleSialkot to get new industrial estate if EPZ fully colonised: Aslam
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Sialkot to get new industrial estate if EPZ fully colonised: Aslam

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that a new industrial estate will be established in Siakot if the city's...
Read more
HEADLINES

Mobile phone imports surge 18.3pc in 5MFY22

ISLAMABAD: The imports of mobile phone during the first five months of the current fiscal year (5MFY22) increased 18.3% to $857 million from $724...
Read more
HEADLINES

PSX gains 439 points amid positive signals

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained positive for the second straight session on Monday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 439.27 points (+0.99...
Read more
HEADLINES

SBP sets Rs1.7 trillion agriculture credit target for FY22

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir on Monday lauded banks for achieving an unprecedented level of agriculture credit disbursement of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

WEF annual meeting deferred over Omicron till summer

DAVOS: The World Economic Forum (WEF) has deferred its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, planned for January 17-21, 2022, due to “continued uncertainty” over...

PSX gains 439 points amid positive signals

SBP sets Rs1.7 trillion agriculture credit target for FY22

November CAD widens by $1.9 billion

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.