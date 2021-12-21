Sialkot to get new industrial estate if EPZ fully colonised: Aslam

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that a new industrial estate will be established in Siakot if the city’s Export Processing Zone (EPZ) is completely colonised.

The provincial minister was chairing a meeting on Monday to review the issues of colonisation and improvement of infrastructure in Sialkot EPZ. Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Akhlaq Ahmed, Secretary Industry and Commerce Dr Wasif Khurshid, Chairman Export Processing Zones Authority Saifuddin Junejo, PSIC MD, members of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and concerned officers attended the meeting.

The meeting decided to constitute a board of EPZ to look after the improvement of infrastructure in the zone.

Mian Aslam said that the government was committed to 100% colonisation of industrial zones and stressed that industrial units should be set up on acquired plots in the Export Processing Zone, otherwise, the plots would be cancelled. “Plot owners should start construction by paying their dues,” he added.

The meeting was informed that there are total 881 plots in the zone. As many as 121 plots have been colonised, construction work on 436 plots is in progress while 300 plots have been cancelled due to non-commencement of construction.