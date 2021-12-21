Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Oil prices climb but worries over Omicron linger

By Agencies

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Tuesday, though investors remained worried about the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant globally, prompting countries to consider more restrictions potentially denting fuel demand.

Brent crude futures increased by 59 cents, or 0.8%, to $72.11 a barrel by 0418 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose by 73 cents, or 1.1%, to $69.34 a barrel.

“After a rough couple of days, crude prices are rebounding as much of the COVID wall of worry has been priced in,” said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA.

“The short-term hit to economic growth from border closing is still unknown and oil prices will remain sensitive to any stricter requirements with travel.”

Article continues after this advertisement

New Zealand delayed the planned reopening of its international border because of the sweeping spread of Omicron around the world on Tuesday, as several other countries reimposed social distancing measures.

Many nations are on high alert just days ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, with Omicron infections multiplying rapidly across Europe, the United States and Asia, including in Japan where a single cluster at a military base has grown to at least 180 cases.

Still, Moderna Inc said on Monday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine appeared to be protective against the fast-spreading Omicron variant in laboratory testing, providing some hope to investors.

On the supply front, OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts rose to 117% in November from 116% a month earlier, two sources from the group told Reuters, indicating production levels remain well below agreed targets.

In the United States, crude oil inventories were expected to have fallen for a fourth consecutive week, while distillate and gasoline stockpiles likely rose last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due on Tuesday, and the EIA, the statistical arm of the US Department of Energy, due on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFatima Fertiliser looks to acquire majority shares in Samba Bank
Next articleFood exports surge by 26.7pc in 5MFY22
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Lira plunges again after Erdogan cites Islam to defend rate cuts

ISTANBUL: Turkey's troubled lira nosedived after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cited Islamic teachings to justify not raising interest rates to cushion the currency against...
Read more
World Business News

WEF annual meeting deferred over Omicron till summer

DAVOS: The World Economic Forum (WEF) has deferred its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, planned for January 17-21, 2022, due to “continued uncertainty” over...
Read more
World Business News

Oil prices sink 5pc on Omicron demand fears

LONDON: World oil prices fell by more than five percent on Monday, as energy demand fears grew over the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant. In morning...
Read more
World Business News

Dubai world trade centre to become regulator for virtual assets, crypto

DUBAI: Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) will become a comprehensive zone and regulator for virtual assets and crypto including digital assets, products, operators and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Commerce ministry finally notifies trade policy 2020-25

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Commerce (MoC) on Tuesday finally notified the Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) 2020-2025 following the policy's approval by the federal cabinet...

Food exports surge by 26.7pc in 5MFY22

Oil prices climb but worries over Omicron linger

Fatima Fertiliser looks to acquire majority shares in Samba Bank

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.