Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Food exports surge by 26.7pc in 5MFY22

Food exports increased 26.44pc on a YoY basis, 24.61pc MoM

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Food exports from the country surged by 26.68 per cent during the first five months of the current fiscal year (5MFY22) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Tuesday.

According to details, food group exports during the July-November period were recorded at $1,947.414 million against the exports of $1,537.317 million in July-November FY21, according to PBS data.

The commodities that contributed in positive growth of food group trade included rice, the exports of which grew by 13.07pc from $730.703 million last year to $826.216 million during the current fiscal year.

Among rice commodities, exports of Basmati increased by 32.99pc from $196.534 million to $261.364 million and other rice commodities by 5.74pc, from $534.169 million to $564.852 million.

Article continues after this advertisement

The only food product that witnessed negative growth in trade included fish and fish preparations, the exports of which declined by 9.72pc, from $166.702 million to $150.502 million.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, food exports increased by 26.44pc from $407.079 million in November 2020 to $514.697 million in November 2021.

On month-on-month basis, exports witnessed positive growth of 24.61pc in November when compared to the exports of $413.036 million in October 2021.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall exports from the country witnessed an increase of 26.89pc during 5MFY22 as compared to the corresponding months of last year.

According to PBS data, exports from the country were recorded at $12.364 billion during 5MFY22 against the exports of $9.744 billion recorded during 5MFY21, showing a growth of 26.9pc.

On the other hand, overall imports during the months under review also went up by 69.57pc by growing from $19.468 billion last year to $33.012 billion in 5MFY22.

Based on the data, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $20.648 billion, showing an increase of 112.34pc over the deficit of $9.724 billion recorded during 5MFY21.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOil prices climb but worries over Omicron linger
Next articleCommerce ministry finally notifies trade policy 2020-25
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Cnergyico Pk Ltd. may acquire majority stake in Puma Energy Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Cnergyico Pk Limited (CNERGY), formerly known as Byco Petroleum, is likely to acquire the majority stake in Puma Energy Pakistan as the company's...
Read more
HEADLINES

Ali Raza Bhutta to run Petroleum Division

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday assigned charge of the Petroleum Division to Ali Raza Bhutta, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS),...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt eyes profits from oil, gas entities for circular debt reduction

ISLAMABAD: The government is mulling over reducing the circular debt by allocating its profit share from the earnings of Oil and Gas Development Company...
Read more
HEADLINES

USC unable to operationalise 1,400 POS machines

ISLAMABAD: The Utility Store Corporation (USC) has not been able to operationalise Point of Sales (POS) machines in all of its outlets due to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Commerce ministry finally notifies trade policy 2020-25

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Commerce (MoC) on Tuesday finally notified the Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) 2020-2025 following the policy's approval by the federal cabinet...

Food exports surge by 26.7pc in 5MFY22

Oil prices climb but worries over Omicron linger

Fatima Fertiliser looks to acquire majority shares in Samba Bank

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.