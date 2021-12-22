CNG association launches countrywide protest against gas suspension

ISLAMABAD: The All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) has launched a nationwide protest against the government’s decision to discontinue gas supply to the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) sector, lamenting that the move is illegal.

The protest began with a sit-in of the APCNGA and Sindh CNG Association outside Sui Southern Gas Company’s (SSGC) office on Wednesday, and will be extended to Punjab according to the association’s plan.

Speaking on the occasion, APCNGA Group Leader Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha said that a few elements are giving wrong information to the federal cabinet which is resulting in erroneous decisions, putting hundreds of thousands of jobs and investments worth billions at stake.

He urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to take note of the situation and intervene to provide relief to both the masses and investors.

Paracha said that the decision to discontinue gas supply to CNG stations was illegal as the priority list of various gas consuming sectors was ignored. “According to the national gas policy, the CNG sector has been placed at the fourth position while the CNG sector has been placed at the second position in the LNG policy,” he said.

He added that the CNG sector is ranked second in the LNG policy because it pays the highest price for gas along with the highest taxes, yet the Cabinet is taking decisions against the gas distribution scheme.

“The sector which pays the most for gas has been shut down while the sectors which pay less are being given priority. At the moment, expensive gas is being bought and sold cheaply to favorite sectors which is surprising because it is causing a huge financial loss to the government,” said Ghiyas Paracha.