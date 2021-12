All banks in Pakistan will remain closed for public dealing on January 3 as the day will be observed as a bank holiday, according to an announcement by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The central bank has said that all banks, development finance institutions (DFIs) and Microfinance Banks (MFBs) and the SBP itself will remain closed.

“However, employees of banks, DFIs and MFBs will attend office as usual,” the statement reads