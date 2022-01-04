Sign inSubscribe
Exports of leather goods increase 11pc in 5MFY22

The exports increased 21.13pc YoY, 13.61pc MoM

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The export of leather goods witnessed an increased by 11.03 per cent to $266.595 million during the first five months of current financial year (5MFY22) as compared to the exports of $240.100 million during the corresponding period of last year.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), among leather products, the exports of leather garments increased by 10.42pc by going up from $125.971 million in 5MFY21 to $139.100 million during 5MFY22.

Leather gloves exports also rose by 11.81pc to $119.516 million from
$106.890 million.

Likewise, the exports of all other leather goods also increased by 10.22pc during the period under review, going up from $7.239 million to $7.979 million.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, leather goods’ exports witnessed an increase of 21.13pc $59.658 million during the month of November 2021, against the exports of $49.253 million in the same month of last year.

On month-on-month (MoM) basis, these exports increased by 13.61pc during November 2021 as compared to the exports of $52.510 million in October 2020, the PBS data revealed.

 

APP

