Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Cement dispatches decline by 4.2pc YoY in December

Dispatches reduced to 2.71pc from north-based mills and 1.15pc from south-based mills

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Cement dispatches declined by 4.2 per cent in December 2021, totaling 4.59 million tonnes (MT) during the month against 4.79 MT dispatched during the same month of the last fiscal year.

According to data by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), export dispatches declined by 15.61pc, with volumes reducing to 538,002 tonnes from 637,511 tonnes in December 2021 on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

However, reduction in demand on local level remained at 2.45pc as local dispatches during December 2021 were 4.057 MT compared to 4.159 MT in December 2020.

According to the data, exports of north-based mills declined by 77.35pc as the quantities reduced from 123,089 tonnes in December 2020 to 27,885 tonnes in December 2021. However, exports from the south slightly reduced by 0.84pc to 510,117 tonnes in December 2021 from 514,422 tonnes during the same month last year.

Article continues after this advertisement

On the local front, north-based mills dispatched 3.377 MT of cement, showing a reduction of 2.71pc against 3.471 MT in December 2020 while south-based mills dispatched 680,126 tonnes cement in local markets during December 2021 that was 1.15pc less compared to the dispatches of 688,056 tonnes during December 2020.

On the other hand, during the first six months of the current fiscal year (6MFY22), total cement dispatches were 27.456 MT, down 4.12pc than the 28.637 million tonnes dispatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

The data showed that domestic uptake of the commodity slightly increased by 1.91pc to 24.065 MT from 23.615 MT during July-December 2020 whereas exports during the same period declined by a massive 32.47 percent to 3.391 MT from 5.021 MT during July-December 2020.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleExports of leather goods increase 11pc in 5MFY22
Next articleMinister welcomes Iran’s offer to waive off tariff on agri-products
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Minister welcomes Iran’s offer to waive off tariff on agri-products

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam on Tuesday welcomed Iran's offer to waive off tariff on all agricultural products that Pakistan...
Read more
HEADLINES

Exports of leather goods increase 11pc in 5MFY22

ISLAMABAD: The export of leather goods witnessed an increased by 11.03 per cent to $266.595 million during the first five months of current financial...
Read more
HEADLINES

Deadline for corporate sector to switch to digital payments extended again

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday set a new deadline for the corporate sector to switch over to digital payments, extending...
Read more
HEADLINES

GCC secretary visit may enhance trade ties, cooperation

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Nayef bin Falah Al-Hajraf, will arrive in Pakistan on Wednesday and is expected to meet Federal Minister for...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

GCC secretary visit may enhance trade ties, cooperation

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Nayef bin Falah Al-Hajraf, will arrive in Pakistan on Wednesday and is expected to meet Federal Minister for...

PSX rallies for sixth session as foreign investment returns

FBR increases sales tax rate on POL products

Power sector

NEPRA approves hike in electricity tariff for KE consumers

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.