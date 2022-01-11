Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

Senate committee rejects tax on bread, other eatables

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs on Monday rejected the imposition of tax on eatables including naan, bread, branded yogurt, butter, desi ghee and milk.  

The meeting of the committee was held under the chair of Senator Talha Mahmood which finalized the recommendations on the Finance Supplementary Bill 2021 and rejected a number of tax impositions through a majority vote. The committee will meet again on January 11, to finalise the report on its recommendations which will then be moved to the Senate. 

Tax on bread and other eatables was rejected keeping in mind its impact on common people. Senator Farooq H Naek, a member of the committee reiterated that bread is consumed by all classes of society emphasizing far reaching adverse consequences on any taxation on bread.

Meanwhile, other issues were also discussed during the meeting. Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin, said that the Ministry of Finance will select eight members of the Board of Directors (BOD’s) and the complete Board of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). He also reiterated that the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan would now be elected by the government for a 5 year tenure.

Article continues after this advertisement

Representatives from All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) who were also present during the meeting said that it is the duty of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to keep a track of sales to individuals rather than transferring the burden of collection of taxes on sellers failing which the sellers are penalised. 

The committee accepted APTMAs proposal and recommended that no such penalty should be imposed on sellers. 

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFinance committee approves SBP amendment bill
Shahzad Paracha
The writer is a member of Pakistan Today's Islamabad bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Finance committee approves SBP amendment bill

The Finance and Revenue Committee of the National Assembly Monday approved the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Act, 2021, with the government resolving...
Read more
HEADLINES

Domestic, foreign investors willing to invest in KP energy sector: secretary

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Energy Secretary Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah Monday said that domestic and foreign investors at the Dubai expo showed great interest in...
Read more
HEADLINES

Finance committee summons report on Metro Shoes raid from FBR

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Finance Revenue and Economic Affairs has directed the Federal Board of Revenue's (FBR) Chairman to submit a report...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt will deal strictly with all involved in ‘artificial shortage’ of urea: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that there is no shortage of urea and the country has 25,000 tonnes daily production of urea...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.