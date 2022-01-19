Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PTA says Elon Musk’s Starlink not authorised to provide internet services in Pakistan

–The telecom authority has advised the general public to refrain from placing pre-booking orders on Starlink’s websites

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Wednesday officially informed the general public that Elon Musk’s satellite broadband provider Starlink, has neither applied for nor obtained any license from PTA to operate and provide internet services in Pakistan.

PTA in a statement advised the general public to refrain from placing any pre-booking orders on Starlink’s or any of its associated websites.

The directions came in the wake of reports that Starlink, through its website, is asking prospective subscribers to pay a deposit of $99 (refundable) as a pre-order for equipment/services, said PTA.

According to PTA, the authority has already taken up the matter with Starlink asking it to stop taking pre-order bookings from prospective Pakistani consumers with immediate effect as the company has not been granted any license for providing internet facilities in Pakistan.

Article continues after this advertisement

Earlier a delegation of the US-based global satellite broadband provider, Starlink, consisting of Director Middle East & Asia Ryan Goodnight and Head of Global Site Acquisition Ben Macwilliam, had called on the Minister of IT & Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque, to discuss the policy and operation model and had later reportedly announced that it will open its office in Pakistan.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNEPRA’s CSR award ceremony comes under fire
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ENERGY

NEPRA’s CSR award ceremony comes under fire

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Member Sindh Rafique Ahmad Shaikh on Wednesday raised serious objections over a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) award...
Read more
HEADLINES

Finance minister tests positive for Covid-19

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus, reported Business Recorder. Following the announcement, a scheduled meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC)...
Read more
HEADLINES

Head-hunting drive for DG PSQCA hits dead end

ISLAMABAD: The head-hunting campaign of the Ministry of Science and Technology has hit a dead end as despite interviewing around two dozen candidates, the...
Read more
HEADLINES

IMF Board to consider Pakistan’s case on January 28

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Board is scheduled to meet on January 28, to consider Pakistan's sixth review under the ongoing Extended Fund...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Head-hunting drive for DG PSQCA hits dead end

ISLAMABAD: The head-hunting campaign of the Ministry of Science and Technology has hit a dead end as despite interviewing around two dozen candidates, the...

IMF Board to consider Pakistan’s case on January 28

Cabinet approves one-time waiver to clear five vehicles of Overseas Pakistanis

Withholding tax on mobile recharge increased to 15pc

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.