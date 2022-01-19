Sign inSubscribe
INDUSTRY

NEPRA’s CSR award ceremony comes under fire

Differences between NEPRA Chairman and Member Sindh emerge over organizing CSR award ceremony.

By Basit Munawar

According to sources, NEPRA’s Member Sindh Rafique Ahmad Shaikh has raised serious objections over organizing a CSR award ceremony at NEPRA Headquarters without getting approval of the Authority.

In his dissenting note, the NEPRA’s Member Sindh said that the invitation for this ceremony was sent through email to all licensees without approval of the Authority. He said Members of the Authority have different views on the conduct of NEPRA on CSR activities. He said NEPRA should not be the part of any activity which in any manners directly or indirectly involves money matters. He said the role of NEPRA to help or guide the licensees to join hands with a Non-Government Organisation (NGO) under “Power with Prosperity (PwP)” is not justified. The approval of the Authority has not been sought regarding companies which have qualified for award while giving the CSR award by considering that company has  given the money to any NGO may have serious implications and also impact the decision making against those companies,  said NEPRA’s Member Sindh Rafique Ahamd Shaikh.

The first ever CSR Award Ceremony was organized by NEPRA to celebrate the achievements of NEPRA’s licensees in the area of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The ceremony was chaired by Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H. Farooqi while it was attended by large number of NEPRA professionals and licensees, including, K-Electric, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and ENGRO etc.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan mega city project worth $7bn turns shady
Basit Munawar

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ENERGY

Cnergyico leaps ahead of Shell and Total to become largest private-sector fuel retailer

The acquisition of Puma Energy Pakistan means that they are now the second largest fuel retailer after state-owned PSO
Read more
ENERGY

NEPRA jacks up power prices by Rs4.3 per unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) announced on Thursday that it has allowed a Rs4.3 per unit increase in power prices on...
Read more
ENERGY

How do petrol pumps make money?

After all of the hullabaloo surrounding the increase in margins, how does the petrol pump business model even work?
Read more
ENERGY

LNG 101: What is LNG, and how is it priced and traded?

n the first part of Profit’s LNG classes, we explain the basics of what LNG is and why it costs as much as it does
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

IMF Board to consider Pakistan’s case on January 28

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Board is scheduled to meet on January 28, to consider Pakistan's sixth review under the ongoing Extended Fund...

Cabinet approves one-time waiver to clear five vehicles of Overseas Pakistanis

Withholding tax on mobile recharge increased to 15pc

Telcos deny data breach

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.