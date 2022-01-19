NEPRA’s CSR award ceremony comes under fire

According to sources, NEPRA’s Member Sindh Rafique Ahmad Shaikh has raised serious objections over organizing a CSR award ceremony at NEPRA Headquarters without getting approval of the Authority.

In his dissenting note, the NEPRA’s Member Sindh said that the invitation for this ceremony was sent through email to all licensees without approval of the Authority. He said Members of the Authority have different views on the conduct of NEPRA on CSR activities. He said NEPRA should not be the part of any activity which in any manners directly or indirectly involves money matters. He said the role of NEPRA to help or guide the licensees to join hands with a Non-Government Organisation (NGO) under “Power with Prosperity (PwP)” is not justified. The approval of the Authority has not been sought regarding companies which have qualified for award while giving the CSR award by considering that company has given the money to any NGO may have serious implications and also impact the decision making against those companies, said NEPRA’s Member Sindh Rafique Ahamd Shaikh.

The first ever CSR Award Ceremony was organized by NEPRA to celebrate the achievements of NEPRA’s licensees in the area of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The ceremony was chaired by Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H. Farooqi while it was attended by large number of NEPRA professionals and licensees, including, K-Electric, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and ENGRO etc.