KP CM expresses dissatisfaction over progress on Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan expressing his dissatisfaction over the pace of work related to Naya Pakistan Housing Schemes in the province has given a one-month deadline to the concerned authorities to ensure visible progress.

The KP CM while chairing a meeting related to housing projects under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, said that the scheme is a flagship project of the incumbent government aimed at providing low cost houses to people, adding that a delay in this regard will not be tolerated at any cost.

Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, concerned administrative secretaries and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

The meeting also reviewed the details of progress made on the various housing schemes under the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

The KP chief minister directed the concerned authorities to resolve land related issues further directing them to fix the timeline for the ground breaking of peri urban housing schemes.

According to the proceedings of the meeting, PC-I for Jalozai Housing Scheme comprising 150 canal of land has been approved and the project will be completed at a total cost of Rs3.3 billion.