Could gaming emerge as Pakistan’s underdog industry?

When you think of games you think kids, but the business of gaming is a far cry from child’s play. The average reader would not be surprised to know that this is a multi-billion dollar industry globally. What might be surprising to most, however, is that Pakistan’s gaming industry is surprisingly vibrant and reportedly has an annual average revenue of $25 million.

What makes that number pop even more is that a few years ago, that figure might have been close to zero. The first local game-production houses were set-up in Pakistan around 2005. In the nearly two decades that have passed since then, the industry has grown from an initial three players to just over 60 major game developers. Include smaller setups and you have an industry with at least a few hundred competitors.

As demand for the games rises, particularly post-pandemic, the industry is expanding. The local industry employs around 15000 creatives and engineers, and going by the number of job openings on the companies’ websites and LinkedIn, they are always hungry for more. To cater to this demand, universities have started offering degree programmes and specialisations in game development and design.

Game makers in Pakistan typically produce games for a global audience. Most of the games are published by international game giants like Entertainment Arts (EA) Inc., Ubisoft, and Supersonic Softwares. This means that potentially Pakistan has access to a $ 90 billion mobile gaming industry. We talk about the mobile gaming sector separately because it is huge, but also because the local industry currently specialises in mobile gaming applications. However, the mobile gaming sector is part of a much larger video game industry which is valued at $ 200 billion. That is more than what the global film and music industries make combined.

The industry also includes e-sports champions who make the news for earning game winnings that amount to more than what an average graduate of the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) will ever make in his or her life. Click on the e-sports earning live leaderboard for Pakistan and you will see that the local champion, Sumail Hassan has made close to $ 4 million dollars by playing a single game, Dota 2, an online multiplayer game where teams fight against each other to defend a battle tower.

Game development, the next big thing for investors and VCs?

