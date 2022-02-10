Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

CDWP clears Rs270bn Karachi Circular Railway project

By Ghulam Abbas

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Thursday cleared the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) as a modern urban railway project worth Rs273.071 billion.                                                                           

The project was cleared in a meeting of CDWP chaired by Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Dr Jahanzeb Khan. The meeting was attended by the officials of Railways, representatives of the provincial government and other relevant stakeholders.

According to officials, Secretary Railway while briefing the Committee apprised that under the project, the 43 km dual track Urban Rail Mass Transit System will be constructed in a period of three years on Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis. The main objective of the project is to provide reliable, safe and eco-friendly public transport to the metropolitan city of Karachi.

He informed that the project is expected to serve a daily ridership of 457,000 which is expected to soar to one million a day by the end of the 33 years concession period. It will deploy the use of electric trains and will be operational round the week. Under the plan, 30 stations would be constructed along the corridor covering the most densely populated areas of Karachi.

Article continues after this advertisement

As per the route alignment, KCR commences from the existing Karachi city station, moves along the main line of PR on Drigh Road Station. It further goes across Shahrah-e- Faisal and enters into Gulistan-e-Johar, and Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Furthermore, it passes through the older residential areas of North Nazimabad, Nazimabad leading to SITE area and further to the Port, and then reaches back to Karachi City Station.

As per details the project is a part of overall scheme for improvement of transport infrastructure including road network, provision of public transport-mass transit facilities and traffic management in Karachi.

The development of KCR as modern Urban Mass Transit System will add to the existing public transport facilities in Karachi which have fallen short to meet the incremental demand over the last few decades due to non-availability of modern mass transit facilities and decline in supply of large buses, while the city continues to expand.

During the meeting, the Planning Commission Deputy Chairman noted that the implementation of the project is a challenge. “We need to invest in railways as the Federal Government is committed to support such public interest projects,” he added.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHBL disburses Rs3bn under Kamyab Jawan Program in 2021
Next articleGovt initiates work on new fertilizer policy
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt to issue license to Q-Airways for flight operation

The government has granted approval to issue Regular Public Transport (RPT) license to Q-Airways (Pvt.) Limited to launch a private airline in the country. According...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt, Etisalat agree to settle dispute, evaluate properties

The government of Pakistan and Etisalat International on Thursday agreed to make an evaluation of properties and to settle their dispute. Finance and Revenue Federal...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt initiates work on new fertilizer policy

The government has started work on a framework for a new fertilizer policy aimed at resolving issues related to supply of gas, production and...
Read more
HEADLINES

HBL disburses Rs3bn under Kamyab Jawan Program in 2021

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar congratulated HBL on disbursing Rs3 billion under the Kamyab Jawan Program and surpassing...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

HBL disburses Rs3bn under Kamyab Jawan Program in 2021

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar congratulated HBL on disbursing Rs3 billion under the Kamyab Jawan Program and surpassing...

KP launches CM Business Complaint Portal

MCB Bank posts highest ever Rs51.989bn profit before tax for 2021

Budget deficit reaches Rs1,371.8bn in first six months of 2021-22

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.