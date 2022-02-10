Sign inSubscribe
HBL disburses Rs3bn under Kamyab Jawan Program in 2021

By press release

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar congratulated HBL on disbursing Rs3 billion under the Kamyab Jawan Program and surpassing State Bank of Pakistan’s target by 45 per cent under the program in 2021.

He visited HBL to meet the senior management and recognize the efforts of the bank for its contribution towards the Kamyab Jawan program.

Usman Dar shared two year progress report of the program and appreciated HBL’s contribution and vision towards the SME sector.

HBL President & CEO Muhammad Aurangzeb, commenting on the occasion said, “HBL’s contribution towards affordable finance programs offered by the Government is a testament to the bank’s commitment to facilitate the SME sector in Pakistan. The Kamyab Jawan program enables HBL to increase its penetration in the SME sector while playing its part to drive the national agenda of financial inclusion in the country.”

