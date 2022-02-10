KP launches CM Business Complaint Portal

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has launched Chief Ministers Business Complaint Portal with the aim to facilitate businessmen and investors.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan formally launched the portal in a ceremony held here on Wednesday.

Businessmen and investors can register their online complaints related to any government department on the portal. Such complaints would be forwarded to the concerned departments and entities for quick redressal.

The Chief Minister’s Business Complaint Portal will be a dedicated online avenue for the businessmen to register their complaints which will be directly followed up by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

The chief minister reiterated his government’s resolve to facilitate the business community and investors and said that his government was taking all the possible steps to extend maximum facilitation to the business community and to ensure a conducive environment for business activities in the province.

Mahmood Khan said that the provincial government had already launched One Window Business Portal to facilitate the business community and other private sector investors. Meanwhile, the chief minister also launched the revamped official web portal of the provincial government. The revamped web portal offers up to date information on various aspects of the government.