Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

KP launches CM Business Complaint Portal

By Aziz Buneri

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has launched Chief Ministers Business Complaint Portal with the aim to facilitate businessmen and investors. 

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan formally launched the portal in a ceremony held here on Wednesday. 

Businessmen and investors can register their online complaints related to any government department on the portal. Such complaints would be forwarded to the concerned departments and entities for quick redressal. 

The Chief Minister’s Business Complaint Portal will be a dedicated online avenue for the businessmen to register their complaints which will be directly followed up by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. 

Article continues after this advertisement

The chief minister reiterated his government’s resolve to facilitate the business community and investors and said that his government was taking all the possible steps to extend maximum facilitation to the business community and to ensure a conducive environment for business activities in the province. 

Mahmood Khan said that the provincial government had already launched One Window Business Portal to facilitate the business community and other private sector investors. Meanwhile, the chief minister also launched the revamped official web portal of the provincial government. The revamped web portal offers up to date information on various aspects of the government.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMCB Bank posts highest ever Rs51.989bn profit before tax for 2021
Next articleHBL disburses Rs3bn under Kamyab Jawan Program in 2021
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt to issue license to Q-Airways for flight operation

The government has granted approval to issue Regular Public Transport (RPT) license to Q-Airways (Pvt.) Limited to launch a private airline in the country. According...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt, Etisalat agree to settle dispute, evaluate properties

The government of Pakistan and Etisalat International on Thursday agreed to make an evaluation of properties and to settle their dispute. Finance and Revenue Federal...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt initiates work on new fertilizer policy

The government has started work on a framework for a new fertilizer policy aimed at resolving issues related to supply of gas, production and...
Read more
HEADLINES

CDWP clears Rs270bn Karachi Circular Railway project

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Thursday cleared the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) as a modern urban railway project worth Rs273.071 billion.   ...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

HBL disburses Rs3bn under Kamyab Jawan Program in 2021

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar congratulated HBL on disbursing Rs3 billion under the Kamyab Jawan Program and surpassing...

KP launches CM Business Complaint Portal

MCB Bank posts highest ever Rs51.989bn profit before tax for 2021

Budget deficit reaches Rs1,371.8bn in first six months of 2021-22

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.