HEADLINES

NAB seeks action against illegal housing schemes in KP

By Aziz Buneri

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has urged the Local Government Department to take action against illegal housing schemes in Peshawar.

After the NAB direction, the KP Local Government Department has sent a letter to Peshawar’s town administration asking for full action against illegal housing schemes.  

Similarly, the LG department directed to register cases against the owners and management of housing schemes for deceiving the public.

Before this, some 200 illegal housing schemes were identified and banned in the provincial capital, Peshawar. 

However, the operation against such schemes has been slow, therefore, the National Accountability Bureau has urged to relaunch operations. 

According to the Local Government Department, a detailed report will be sent to the NAB in this regard.

In light of KP government’s directives, all types of transfers and registries were banned in 181 illegal residential colonies in Peshawar last year.

The government sources said that Illegal societies have devoured some 70 per cent of fertile agricultural land in KP which is a clear violation of Supreme Court of Pakistan judgments.

Similarly, documents from the Peshawar Development Authority last year revealed that there were more than 150 illegal housing societies in Peshawar that had been set up without approval or NOC.

Aziz Buneri

