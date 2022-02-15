Govt intends to launch 5G by 2023, says PTA chairman

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman on Tuesday informed the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication that the government intends to launch 5G in the country by 2023.

He also informed the senate committee that talks are underway with StarLink regarding the provision of cheap internet through satellite. He said StarLink has also registered a company in the country with Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), as soon as regulatory issues are settled, StarLink will launch its service, which will provide cheap internet access, especially to people living in remote areas.

A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Senator Kauda Babar.

In the meeting National Information Technology Board (NITB) Act 2022 was reviewed. Officials from the Ministry of Information Technology and the NITB told the committee that the purpose of the proposed bill is to make the NITB an autonomous body so that the work of the institution can be further expedited and improved by removing obstacles. Officials said that being a subsidiary, NITB often faces financial delays, which is hurting the fast-growing sector, especially IT.

Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem asked what would be the effect of NITB’s autonomous status and how it would benefit the country. Responding to this, the ministry officials said that NITB has been successfully providing quality IT services to the government of Pakistan including e-office, NCOC application and others.

He further said that NITB was also working on human resource development. Before embarking on any project, one has to go through a long process to get PSDP grants which is not suitable for a field like IT. Creating an autonomous body will eliminate unnecessary delays as well as improve the decision-making process.

The chairman of the committee directed that the proposed bill would be reviewed clause by clause in the next meeting of the committee.