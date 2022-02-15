Punjab govt to organise horse, cattle show

The Punjab government announced on Tuesday that it plans to organize a traditional horse and cattle show across the province; the festival is expected to start from March 10th.

According to details, Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht announced that special representation would be given to the cottage industries and small business to participate in the show.

“The show activities will continue for three days starting from March 10th. The elements of harmonization of modern technology with tradition will be highlighted in the show.

The minister informed that the objective of celebrating the horse and cattle show with traditional fervor was to revive cultural and recreational activities after Covid-19.

Article continues after this advertisement

“At this point, it is important for the government to understand that the whole world is moving forward with Covid-19, so Pakistan must also acknowledge and move forward. Restrictions due to Covid-19 on social networking and recreational activities adversely affected adolescents and children. It is the need of the hour to end this situation and the participation of school and college students in the show will also be ensured,” Bakht added.

In addition more than 12 recommendations were made by various departments during the meeting, most of which were approved, including the annual development program of roads and water supply schemes in small districts.

Moreover, the tourism department requested to establish the Feasibility Study Scheme for installation of chairlift and cable car at Fort Monroe part of the annual development program which was approved.

The minister also announced that an elevated expressway from Main Boulevard Gulberg to Motorway (M2) will be constructed in Lahore to control traffic and pollution problems.