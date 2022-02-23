Sign inSubscribe
NAB prepares to sell Ishaq Dar’s Gulberg bungalow for Rs250mn

By Shahab Omer

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore announced on Wednesday that it has made all preparations to sell former minister of finance Ishaq Dar’s bungalow located in Gulberg.

The officials of NAB Lahore informed that the bungalow was stretched over four kanals of land having a market value of Rs250 million.

In addition they said that NAB Lahore also issued a letter to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore for immediate sale of the luxury bungalow.

However, sources in NAB informed that when Dar’s property was confiscated, his wife claimed that the bungalow was given to her as a wedding gift.

A writ petition was filed by Dar’s wife against the sale of the said bungalow in the Islamabad High Court in 2020 but the said writ No. 236/2020 was quashed by the Hon’ble court last month.

On the other hand, the NAB officials informed that this would be the second major recovery of NAB from Dar in the case of assets in excess of income.

“Earlier, NAB Lahore had recovered Rs500 million from Dar’s account and deposited it in the national treasury,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore accountability court had declared former minister Ishaq Dar as absconder in December 2017 for non-compliance in the corruption reference and the court had also issued orders to confiscate all the properties of the accused mentioned in the NAB reference.

Shahab Omer
The writer is a member of the staff and can be reached on [email protected]

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
