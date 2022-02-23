NAB prepares to sell Ishaq Dar’s Gulberg bungalow for Rs250mn

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore announced on Wednesday that it has made all preparations to sell former minister of finance Ishaq Dar’s bungalow located in Gulberg.

The officials of NAB Lahore informed that the bungalow was stretched over four kanals of land having a market value of Rs250 million.

In addition they said that NAB Lahore also issued a letter to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore for immediate sale of the luxury bungalow.

However, sources in NAB informed that when Dar’s property was confiscated, his wife claimed that the bungalow was given to her as a wedding gift.

A writ petition was filed by Dar’s wife against the sale of the said bungalow in the Islamabad High Court in 2020 but the said writ No. 236/2020 was quashed by the Hon’ble court last month.

On the other hand, the NAB officials informed that this would be the second major recovery of NAB from Dar in the case of assets in excess of income.

“Earlier, NAB Lahore had recovered Rs500 million from Dar’s account and deposited it in the national treasury,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore accountability court had declared former minister Ishaq Dar as absconder in December 2017 for non-compliance in the corruption reference and the court had also issued orders to confiscate all the properties of the accused mentioned in the NAB reference.