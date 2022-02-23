Rozee DEVFEST brings together software developers from leading companies

Rozee, Pakistan’s leading career platform, held its very first DEVFEST in collaboration with event host Dukan.pk with great success on February 22, 2022. DEVFEST is a by-invitation only professional networking forum for Software Developers and tech professionals to meet each other from across organizations for learning and collaboration.

In today’s exciting new digital age, we have seen an exponential rise of ecommerce and amazing start-ups. Start-ups have raised more VC funding in 2021 than in previous years combined. With the advent of the start-up ecosystem, developers and software engineers have become the life blood which is powering Pakistan’s digital industry.

Rozee held DEVFEST as a means to bring developers under one roof to share and celebrate their work in this digital era which is revolutionizing almost every industry. The invite-only event garnered amazing response with an overwhelming number of applicants out of which about 200 software programmers were accommodated due to space restraints. The developers that attended possessed various skillsets such as full-stack developers, JavaScript, React.js, React Native, LAMP, MERN and other front and back-end development. The event featured music, dinner, ice-breakers and tech related discussions. Dukan gave away a MacBook in a lucky draw during the event which was won by a Magento developer from a large multi-national IT company.

Rozee DEVFEST invited Dukan to host and sponsor the debut event. These will be held on a regular basis and Rozee welcomes new organizations to host future events.

“Rozee’s DEVFEST is a social and professional networking event for developers to meet industry colleagues and exchange ideas relating to tech and development. This is the very first of the series with each event to be hosted by an exciting company who we invite to showcase and talk about the tech they are building for group learning. We at Rozee believe that all of our successes and progress can be amplified through coming together and working collectively as a whole. Thus it is essential that networking platforms such as DEVFEST are present to encourage a sense of camaraderie between industry professionals to share ideas and learn from each other” said Shahid Kazi, CEO of Rozee.

Mr. Imran, CTO and Co-Founder of Dukan said “Dukan.pk is a rapidly growing full-stack ecommerce platform for ambitious entrepreneurs who want to tap into ecommerce without requiring technical skills and digital marketing expertise to thrive in the digital economy. It allows anyone with a smartphone to create an ecommerce store with an integrated digital wallet, catalogue and inventory management, online payments, last mile delivery and sophisticated online marketing tools to get orders. We are very excited to showcase our achievements and progress in tech with our peers in the industry. DEVFEST is an amazing initiative to encourage solidarity and learning amongst the developers”