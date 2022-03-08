Inflows under RDA reach $3.632bn ending February 2022

According to State Bank of Pakistan the total inflows under Roshan Digital Account (RDA) have reached $3.632 billion at the end of February 2022, 18 months since the programme was launched, according to a media report.

As per the SBP, an inflow of $250 million was recorded in February alone, compared to an inflow of $222 million in December, a month-on-month increase of over 12%.

Out of the overall $3,632 million deposited in RDAs, $2,494 million or almost 68.6% have been invested in Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs), the data shows. Out of the total amount invested in NPCs, $1,352 million have been invested in conventional NPCs, whereas $1,142 million have been invested in Islamic NPCs.

Meanwhile, an amount of $35 million i.e. 1% of the total funds has made its way into the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) through RDAs.

Article continues after this advertisement

The central bank data also revealed 365,182 accounts have been opened so far from across 175 countries during the 18-month period. On a monthly basis, the number of accounts opened increased by 6.6%.

Launched last year in September, the RDA is an initiative of the SBP for Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRP), formed in collaboration with commercial banks operating in Pakistan.

It allows NRPs to open an account without requiring physical presence either in Pakistan or in any embassy or consulate. It has also facilitated NRPs in conducting banking, payment, and investment activities in the country.

The initiative is part of the government’s strategy to attract foreign inflows, much-needed by the country facing a widening current account deficit, amid a jump in the import bill.

As per July-January 2021-22 data, the current account deficit crossed the $11-billion mark with growth in imports continuing to outpace exports. This pushes Pakistan to seek different sources of foreign exchange to meet its balance of payment needs.