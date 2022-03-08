Sign inSubscribe
Registration drive started by KP Revenue Authority

By Aziz Buneri
KPRA

To facilitate taxpayers and to provide on-spot registration to unregistered taxpayers associated with the services sector in Dera Ismail Khan and Kohat, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has launched a weeklong registration drive.

The teams of KPRA visited premises of businesses associated with the services sector in Dera Ismail Khan to create awareness and provided on-spot registration facility at the doorstep. 

USAID’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization Activity is providing financial assistance to KPRA in conducting the drive.

In addition, teams of the authority visited businesses located on Circular road, Diyal road and Canal road. The teams set-up a mobile registration centre at La Cuisine restaurant where on-spot registration facility was provided to unregistered business owners, associated with services sectors, who had not registered with the authority.

In the weeklong registration drive, teams of KPRA will set-up mobile registration camps in Dera Ismail Khan till Wednesday evening after which the camps will be switched to Kohat and the will be concluded on Friday evening.

KPRA registration teams will visit each and every market and business centre of the two cities to create awareness regarding tax paying among the people.

The aim of the registration drive is to create awareness among the masses for tax acculturation in the province and to strengthen the revenue base of the government for providing better services to the people.

 

Aziz Buneri

