Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

Despite the pandemic, employment rises steadily

The 2020-2021 Labour Force Survey results were released on 31st March. It gives insight into the labour market during Covid-19, demonstrating overall positive developments.

Posted by: Zunairah Qureshi

What do you think would have happened to employment in Pakistan in the last few years? An immediate thought would be that the unemployment rate will have been soaring thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, to the contrary, there has been a marked increase in employment despite the pandemic. 

Coming after the delayed results of the last 2018-2019 edition of the Labour Force Survey (LFS), the 2020-2021 LFS by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) updates the labour market’s situation during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

The survey, which was conducted for the period of June 2020 to July 2021 was, for the first time, carried out on digital tablets through a specialised Android software application.

The survey obtained data from the highest number of sample households in the history of all LFS previously conducted. A total of 99,904 households were surveyed, which is a considerable increase from the 41,184 households that were surveyed for the 2018-2019 LFS.

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Article continues after this advertisement

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


 

Zunairah Qureshi
The author is a member of the staff and can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

Pak-Iran barter trade

A fresh notification could mean trade volumes increase by as much as $4 billion
Read more
FEATURED

PSX gives you Sahulat to open your brokerage account

The facility, which was only available to overseas Pakistanis, has finally been extended to those undersea
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.