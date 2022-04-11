Despite the pandemic, employment rises steadily

What do you think would have happened to employment in Pakistan in the last few years? An immediate thought would be that the unemployment rate will have been soaring thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, to the contrary, there has been a marked increase in employment despite the pandemic.

Coming after the delayed results of the last 2018-2019 edition of the Labour Force Survey (LFS), the 2020-2021 LFS by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) updates the labour market’s situation during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

The survey, which was conducted for the period of June 2020 to July 2021 was, for the first time, carried out on digital tablets through a specialised Android software application.