Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

LSM grows 4.6pc in 8 months, 8.4pc in February

By APP

Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) production grew by 4.6 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Friday.

The LSMI Quantum Index Number (QIM) was recorded at 156.9 points during July-February (2021-22) against 150.0 points during July-February (2020-21), showing growth of 4.6 percent, according to latest PBS data.

The highest increase of 3.8 percent during July-February (2021-22) was witnessed in the indices monitored by the Ministry of Industries, followed by 0.8 percent increase in indices monitored by Provincial Board of Statistics (BOS) and however no increase witnessed in the products monitored by the Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC).

On year-on-year basis (YoY), the industry rose by 8.4 percent during the month of February 2022 compared to the growth of February 2021, according to PBS latest data.

Article continues after this advertisement

The major sectors that showed positive growth during July-February (2021-22) included textile (1.5%), food, beverages and tobacco (6.6%), leather products (4.8%), wood products (174.0%), paper and board (8.0%), coke and petroleum products (0.3%), chemicals (7.9), automobiles (32.5%), iron and steel products (22.5%), fertilizer (1.5%).

The commodities that witnessed negative growth included non metallic mineral products (2.5%), electronics (8.1%), engineering products (2.5%) and rubber products (22.8%).

It is pertinent to mention here that the provisional QIM is being computed on the basis of the latest production data received from sources, including OCAC, Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP), and PBS.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNEC constitution to help deal with financial crisis: LCCI
Next articleIsraeli forces raid Al Aqsa mosque during Friday prayers
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

PM directs FBR to achieve revenue collection target of Rs6.1tr

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Friday directed Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to ensure on achieving the revised revenue collection target of Rs6.1 trillion...
Read more
HEADLINES

Work in progress on roads to KP tourists sites

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tourism department said that under the Integrated Tourism Development project progress has been made on construction and rehabilitation of access roads...
Read more
HEADLINES

Fuel Charges Adjustment, NEPRA notifies Rs4.85 per unit hike

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has raised the electricity rate by Rs4.85 per unit on account of fuel charges adjustment for the month...
Read more
HEADLINES

NEC constitution to help deal with financial crisis: LCCI

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has welcomed Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s decision to constitute the National Economic Council (NEC) in a bid to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

LSM grows 4.6pc in 8 months, 8.4pc in February

Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) production grew by 4.6 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to...

NEC constitution to help deal with financial crisis: LCCI

Sharif needs to revive economy amid political turmoil: report

Govt increases 10pc pension of pensioners

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.