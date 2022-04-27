Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

NEPRA scrutinises power tariff hike for all power consumers

By Ahmad Ahmadani

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday scrutinised an increase in power tariff by Rs4.83 per unit for the K-Electric while it has also scrutinised a hike of Rs2.87 per unit for the remaining power distribution companies (DISCOs).

As per details, power consumers should get ready to bear a jolt in the form of power tariff increase as NEPRA has initially scrutinised a hike in the power tariff on account of monthly fuel charges adjustment (FCA) of March 2022.

On Wednesday, NEPRA, on the request of K-Electric, conducted a hearing on FCA of March and initially scrutinised Rs4.83 per unit hike in the power price under FCA of March 2022. Similarly, it has also scrutinised Rs2.87 per unit increase in the power tariff for the remaining DISCOs during a hearing conducted on the application of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA).  However, NEPRA has also made it clear that it (NEPRA) will announce its final detailed decision later on after the scrutiny of the data.

According to NEPRA, this hike in power tariff under the head FCA of March will be applicable for only one month while this increase in the power price will not be applicable on lifeline consumers of the DISCOs.

NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H. Farooqi, and NEPRA’s Members Rafique Ahmed Shaikh and Engineer Maqsood Anwar, the officials of DISCOs, including K-Electric, CPPA, and National Power Control Centre (NPCC) were in attendance during NEPRA’s scheduled hearing on FCA of March for K-Electric and remaining DISCOs.

It is relevant to note that K-Electric, in its application, has earlier sought a hike of Rs5.27 per unit while other CPPA, on behalf of remaining DISCOs, requested Rs3.16 per unit increase in power price under the head FCA of March 2022.

Previous articlePakistan earns $360mn from travel services’ export in 8 months
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

