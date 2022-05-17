Sign inSubscribe
Increasing FDI top priority: PM

By TLTP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country is one of the top most priorities of the government.

The prime minister said this while talking to a delegation of Chinese company Sinovac that led by its General Manager Qiang Gao called on him on Tuesday.

Highlighting the ideal friendship between China and Pakistan, the prime minister said the government welcomes the investment offer made by Sinovac and would extend all possible cooperation in this regard.

The Sinovac delegation expressed keen interest in setting up a joint venture for diagnosis, prevention and treatment of diseases by investing in Pakistan. The prime minister welcomed Sinovac over its keen interest for a joint venture to diagnose, prevent and treat diseases by investing in Pakistan and said the government will extend all possible cooperation in this regard. He directed the minister for health to immediately form a task force in this regard so that Sinovac could start work on the project soon.

The prime minister was briefed about the vaccines provided by Sinovac to Pakistan during the Covid-19 vaccination campaign. Sharif said that Pakistan values Chinese assistance during Covid-19.

The meeting was attended by General Manager Sinovac Qiang Gao, Director International Business Kevin Zhang, Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel, Executive Director National Institute of Health Major General Professor Amir Ikram and relevant senior officials. TLTP

TLTP

