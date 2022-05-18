Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Sale of bikes, rickshaws decline 4.36pc in 10 months

By Monitoring Report

The sale of motorbikes and three wheelers in the country witnessed a decrease of 4.36 per cent during the first 10 months (July-April) of the current fiscal year 2021-22 on a year-on-year basis.

During the period under review, as many as 1,529,745 motorbikes and three wheelers were sold in July-April 2021-22 against the sale of 1,599,613 units in July-April 2020-21, showing a decline of 4.36 per cent, according to the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

However, the sale of Honda motorcycles went up by 5.40 per cent from 1,076,077 units in last year to 1,134,286 units during the period under review whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles also rose by 55.19 per cent from 19,973 units to 30,998 units.

Similarly, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes also went up from 18,375 units to 20,021 units witnessing an increase of 8.95 per cent while the sale of Road Prince motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 34.74 percent from 122,154 units to 79,717 units. The sales of United Auto motorcycles also declined by 27.19 percent from 314,393 units to 228,899 units.

Article continues after this advertisement

Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three wheelers witnessed a decrease of 17.62 percent from 8,582 units in last year to 7,069 units during this year while the sale of Sazgar three-wheeler also dipped by 7.86 percent from 12,811 units to 11,803 units.

The sale of Qingqi three wheelers has shown a decrease of 24.36 percent by going down from 15,803 units to 11,953 units whereas the sale of United Auto three wheelers also decreased by 56.11 percent from 5,863 units to 2,573 units, the data revealed.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleInternational crypto company suggests Pakistan to impose tax on crypto assets
Next articleClimate change to reduce mango production by 50pc
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Climate change to reduce mango production by 50pc

Pakistan is going to face at least 50 per cent drop in mango production this year due to the effects of climate change and...
Read more
HEADLINES

International crypto company suggests Pakistan to impose tax on crypto assets

A key international crypto company has suggested the federal government imposition of tax on crypto assets and formulate regulations in this regard.  The director of...
Read more
HEADLINES

PBC urges govt to take steps for IMF programme revival

Pakistan Business Council (PBC) has urged the government to take necessary action for the resumption of the International Monetary Fund’s loan facility, saying it...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt introducing structural reforms for sustainable economic growth: Miftah

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said that Asian Development Bank (ADB) has always been a great support for Pakistan in pursuing a reform agenda...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt introducing structural reforms for sustainable economic growth: Miftah

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said that Asian Development Bank (ADB) has always been a great support for Pakistan in pursuing a reform agenda...

KP cabinet approves launching of Insaf Food Card

Increasing FDI top priority: PM

Success of track and trace system depends on effective enforcement: Musadik Malik

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.