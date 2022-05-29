Fuel price and kidnapped chocolates – this week in Pakistan’s business and economics twitterverse

One thing that would have been unexpected a few months ago would have been that the same week a Rs 30 hike in petrol prices was announced, the greatest outrage for the people of Twitteristan would have been chocolates held back by customs. But that was the case last week, when people were in fact relieved that fuel prices were increased and that the country was not hurtling towards default as it was up until recently. Let us hope this little episode allows people to no longer politicize petrol prices which are a result of international market dynamics that we do not have much to do with. Fingers crossed. All this and more in this week’s social media roundup.

Have been working actively with @MiftahIsmail and his team to ensure relief for the vulnerable communities in light of this inevitable step. We will use the BISP data (NSER) to identify and target poorest of the poor for assistance. PM @CMShehbaz will soon announce it. https://t.co/vnG3Fa57GY — Shazia Atta Marri (@ShaziaAttaMarri) May 27, 2022

If you think increasing fuel prices was a difficult decision, deciding how to help the income segment most impacted by the 20% rise in fuel prices. The government needs to act fast before inflation hits and purchasing power is wiped out.

I want you to note everyone who writes "petrol bomb" in their tweets etc. today. These are the people you need to be wary of. I'd reccomend straight out blocking them because they have no credibility. — AK (@AzamAKhan2) May 26, 2022

Commodity price hikes are not bombs especially when they’re not out of choice. Fuel prices shouldn’t even be up for debate. They should be deregulated. There should also be public transport so that people aren’t impacted severely when prices rise.

Good to know that everyone is pro-smuggling here. P.S. there should be no bans, and no market distortions, no matter whoever your supreme leader is.. — Ammar Khan (@rogueonomist) May 24, 2022

If you’re annoyed your khaipiya was held back at customs, just know he was held back for smuggling. But yeah, bans create grey economies. In a country where the informal economy is roughly as big as the documented one, why create more distortions?

What I conclude:

1) The #import substitution argument to save #dollars is weak.

2) As I learned from @ashraf179, no forex saving, but foregone revenue: duties on parts are lower than on the final product.

3) There may be a job gain, but limited.

#funfact #trade #mobiles — Gonzalo Varela (@gonwei) May 24, 2022

Do you need anymore reasons to understand why banistan isn’t the right state of mind to be in.

And this is why you should have two factor authentication using Google Authenticator App which should itself need a code to get into – Also why you need to be enrolled in Google's advanced protection program using physical security keys. https://t.co/JLzMKc9tMD — Habibullah Khan (@Huk06) May 27, 2022

Digital safety is as important as physical safety in today’s day in age. The existing government officials and former officials need to ensure they are safe online.

1 crore (10 mil) individuals donating 1,000 #Pakistani Rupees each will raise just US$50 million. Pakistan is asking for a much larger bailout from the @IMFNews. These donation gimmicks, like the Hydel-dam fund, do not help. Pakistan must grow its economy & tax base. — Murtaza Haider (@regionomics) May 27, 2022

Can we stop with the crowdsourcing? Wake up everyone.

Let’s stop using the word “bomb” for doing the right thing in country’s interest. You know what would have been a bomb? Sovereign default when we couldn’t pay for fuel from the international markets anymore. Now let’s subsidize those who deserve a subsidy. https://t.co/NGIjMV5txZ — Gulraiz (@gulraizkhan) May 26, 2022

Repetitive but let’s bomb the term petrol bomb.