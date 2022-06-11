Govt proposes massive increase in levy on import of mobile phones

The government has proposed heavy increase in a new levy upto Rs16,000 on the import of mobile phones through the Finance Bill, 2022.

According to the Finance Bill, there shall be a mobile handset levy at the rates specified on smartphones of different price categories. And, the government has estimated a revenue of Rs10 billion from the levy on the import of mobile handsets.

As per the proposal, there will be a levy of Rs100 per set on a mobile phone with cost and freight (C&F) value of up to $30. The rate of levy per set on mobile phones having a C&F value between $30 and $100 will be 200. The rate of levy per set on mobile phones having a C&F value between $101 and $200 will be Rs600.

Similarly, the rate of levy per set on mobile phones having a C&F value between $201 and $350 will be Rs1800. The rate of levy per set on mobile phones having a C&F value between $351 and $500 will be Rs4000. The rate of levy per set on mobile phones having a C&F value between $501 and $700 will be Rs8000. The rate of levy per set on mobile phones having a C&F value of above $701 will be Rs16000.