Pakistan signs $2.3bn loan facility agreement with Chinese consortium of banks

Pakistan has signed a $2.3 billion (RMB 15 billion) loan facility agreement with a Chinese consortium of banks.

In a message posted on Twitter, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that the inflow is expected within a couple of days.

The Chinese consortium of banks has today signed the RMB 15 billion (~$2.3 billion) loan facility agreement after it was signed by the Pakistani side yesterday. Inflow is expected within a couple of days. We thank the Chinese government for facilitating this transaction. — Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) June 22, 2022

It is pertinent to note that Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) dipped below $9 billion on June 10. The central bank reserves are currently at their lowest level since November 22, 2019.