Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan signs $2.3bn loan facility agreement with Chinese consortium of banks

By Staff Report

Pakistan has signed a $2.3 billion (RMB 15 billion) loan facility agreement with a Chinese consortium of banks.

In a message posted on Twitter, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that the inflow is expected within a couple of days.

It is pertinent to note that Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) dipped below $9 billion on June 10. The central bank reserves are currently at their lowest level since November 22, 2019.

- Advertisement -
Previous article46mn cell phones assembled in Pakistan in 11 months
Next articleECC approves Rs96.133bn as second installment to IPPs
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Fact check: RDA balances are not equal to $4.5bn

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday announced in a tweet that the total deposits in the Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) have crossed...
Read more
HEADLINES

Irani company to construct transmission line from Polan to Gwadar

An Irani company named as Sunir will construct an electricity transmission line for supply of power from Iran to Pakistan’s port city of Gwadar...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC approves Rs96.133bn as second installment to IPPs

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has given the go-head to pay Rs96.133 billion (60%) second installment to the Independent power producers...
Read more
HEADLINES

46mn cell phones assembled in Pakistan in 11 months

Pakistan assembled record 46 million smart and feature mobile phones during first 11 months of current fiscal year. The best quality locally assembled smart and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

46mn cell phones assembled in Pakistan in 11 months

Pakistan assembled record 46 million smart and feature mobile phones during first 11 months of current fiscal year. The best quality locally assembled smart and...

Experts seek energy sector overhaul, shift to renewable sources

MoU signed to uplift small-scale agribusinesses in Balochsitan, Sindh

Saudi investors keen to leverage investment opportunities in Pakistan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.