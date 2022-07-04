Sign inSubscribe
FBR increases FED on air travel

By Ariba Shahid

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has increased the excise duty on club, business, and first class from Rs10,000 to Rs50,000. 

In a clarification, the FBR quotes the Federal Excise Rules, 2005 stating that the duty shall be charged and collected at the time of issuing the international ticket. This means, any ticket issued before July 1, 2022, does not have additional duties applicable on it. However club, business, or first class tickets bought after July 1, 2022 will have to pay the enhanced rate of federal excise duty at Rs50,000. 

Ariba Shahid
The author is a business journalist at Profit. She can be reached at [email protected] or at twitter.com/AribaShahid

