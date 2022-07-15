Sign inSubscribe
Power shortfall recedes by 3000mw

LESCO says power supply and demand currently at par

By INP

LAHORE: Pakistan’s electricity shortfall reduced to 3000 megawatts according to reports on Friday, showing a slight improvement in the country’s energy crisis situation.

According to the details, Pakistan’s power demand currently stands at 27,000 MW while supply has increased to 24,000 MW, providing much needed relief from load-shedding across rural and urban feeders.

A Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) spokesperson said that their power demand and supply are at par as of now; however, load-shedding prevails in areas with higher line losses.

Earlier on June 1, load-shedding in Punjab’s capital had intensified with the duration of power outages reaching up to 14 hours in certain areas.

According to sources, the electricity quota for LESCO had been reduced, which resulted in the shutting down of feeders every hour.

In June, demand for electricity had reached 5,300 MW against the availability of 3,800 MW, resulting in a shortfall of 1,500 MW.

 

