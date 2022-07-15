Petroleum dealers announce nationwide strike on Monday

KARACHI: The Petroleum Dealers Association of Pakistan (PDAP) has

announced a nationwide strike on Monday, demanding a rise in dealer’s margin.

According to the details, the union has summoned a session regarding the strike and negotiations with the government over the issue. “Petrol pumps cannot operate under the current margin,” they claim.

The petrol dealers are demanding that their margin should be fixed at 6%.

The association lamented that the minimum wage of an employee has reached

Rs25,000 and prices of other commodities had also increased, emphasising the need for an increase in their margins.

Banners displaying the strike call and demands of PPDA have been posted

at petrol pumps in various cities. However, the government has not contacted

the association’s office-bearers to seek a withdrawal of the call so far.

Earlier on Thursday, the federal government has slashed POL prices by up to Rs40.54 per litre a downward trend in the global oil market.

Petrol is now being sold at Rs230.24 per litre, diesel at Rs236 per litre, kerosene oil at Rs196.45 and light diesel oil (LDO) at Rs 191.44/litre across the country.