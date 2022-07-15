Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Petroleum dealers announce nationwide strike on Monday

Dealers demand higher margins a day after govt slashed POL prices

By INP

KARACHI: The Petroleum Dealers Association of Pakistan (PDAP) has
announced a nationwide strike on Monday, demanding a rise in dealer’s margin.

According to the details, the union has summoned a session regarding the strike and negotiations with the government over the issue. “Petrol pumps cannot operate under the current margin,” they claim.

The petrol dealers are demanding that their margin should be fixed at 6%.

The association lamented that the minimum wage of an employee has reached
Rs25,000 and prices of other commodities had also increased, emphasising the need for an increase in their margins.

Banners displaying the strike call and demands of PPDA have been posted
at petrol pumps in various cities. However, the government has not contacted
the association’s office-bearers to seek a withdrawal of the call so far.

Earlier on Thursday, the federal government has slashed POL prices by up to Rs40.54 per litre a downward trend in the global oil market.

Petrol is now being sold at Rs230.24 per litre, diesel at Rs236 per litre, kerosene oil at Rs196.45 and light diesel oil (LDO) at Rs 191.44/litre across the country.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePower shortfall recedes by 3000mw
Next articlePSX loses stocks significantly as weekend arrives
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Flour price on rise in KP after Punjab halts supply

PESHAWAR: Flour prices are on the rise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as the Punjab government has stopped supplying wheat and flour to the province,...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR extends date of payment, submission of return

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the date of payment and submission of sales tax and federal excise return for the...
Read more
HEADLINES

MoST restarts departmental inquiry into corruption cases

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) has restarted a departmental inquiry into financial irregularities in the Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rupee resumes slide as dollar closes at Rs210.95

The  rupee on Friday lost Rs1.1 against the US dollar in interbank trade, soaring past the 210-rupee mark again as it closed at 210.95. According...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PSX loses stocks significantly as weekend arrives

ISLAMABAD: The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 274 points, a negative change of 0.65 percent,...

Petroleum dealers announce nationwide strike on Monday

Power shortfall recedes by 3000mw

Quick Take: IMF’s staff level agreement with Pakistan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.