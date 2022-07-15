PSX loses stocks significantly as weekend arrives

ISLAMABAD: The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 274 points, a negative change of 0.65 percent, closing at 42,074.91 points against 42,348.91 points on the last working day.

A total of 140,118,124 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 227,848,374 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.5.374 billion against Rs.7.429 billion on last trading day.

As many as 347 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 116 of them recorded gain and 208 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

Sectors contributing to the performance included banks (-69.7 points), exploration and production (-55.1 points), cement (-45.7 points), engineering (-21.5 points) and fertiliser (-19.6 points).

The three top trading companies were Pak Elektron with a volume of 12,025,000 shares and price per share of Rs.16.29, Unity Foods Ltd with volume of 8,962,944 and price per share of Rs.20.19 and Sui North Gas with volume of 5,919,475 and price per share of Rs.39.19.

Allawasaya Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs152.6 per share, closing at Rs2,187.6 whereas the runner up was Premium Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs35 to Rs829.9. Bata (Pak) witnessed maximum decrease of Rs167.44 per share closing at Rs2,182.56 followed by Nestle Pakistan, the share price of which declined by Rs57.50 to close at Rs5,943.

Overall trading volumes rose to 140.11 million shares compared with Thursday’s tally of 227.84 million. The value of shares traded during the day was Rs5.37 billion.