Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Exports of leather products witness 10.4pc increase

Other leather exports increased by 12.6pc

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Exports of manufactured leather goods grew by 10.43 per cent during the previous fiscal year of 2021-22 (FY22) as compared to FY21.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), during the period from July-June 2021-22, leather products worth $621,081 were exported as compared to the exports of $562,248 during the same period of the preceding fiscal year.

Data shows that exports of leather garments increased by 10.15pc to $315,200 as compared to exports of $286,153 during the same period of FY21.

Meanwhile, there was an increase of 10.6pc in the export of leather gloves during FY22, recorded at $287,227 as compared to the exports of $259,710 during the fiscal before. 

During the period under review, other leather exports increased by 12.6pc to $18,7 as compared to the exports of $16,565 of FY21.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTextile exports surge by 25.5pc in FY22
Next articleECC approves tariff rationalisation for K-Electric
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

NEPRA reserves decision on Rs7.91/unit hike in power price

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday reserved its judgement on a hearing over the approval of a Rs7.91 per unit...
Read more
HEADLINES

Free-falling rupee threat to national security, Sri Lanka-like scenario emerging: FPCCI

LAHORE: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh on Wednesday said that free-falling rupee has reached a point...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC approves tariff rationalisation for K-Electric

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved the same tariff rationalisation for K-Electric (KE) as the rest of the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Textile exports surge by 25.5pc in FY22

ISLAMABAD: The export of Pakistani textile commodities surged by 25.5 per cent during the fiscal year 2021-22 (FY22) as compared to the preceding fiscal...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Textile exports surge by 25.5pc in FY22

ISLAMABAD: The export of Pakistani textile commodities surged by 25.5 per cent during the fiscal year 2021-22 (FY22) as compared to the preceding fiscal...

SBP holds ‘domestic uncertainty’, ‘news items’ responsible for PKR devaluation

PM convenes emergency meeting over economic situation

SECP reconstitutes Shariah Advisory Committee

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.