Exports of leather products witness 10.4pc increase

ISLAMABAD: Exports of manufactured leather goods grew by 10.43 per cent during the previous fiscal year of 2021-22 (FY22) as compared to FY21.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), during the period from July-June 2021-22, leather products worth $621,081 were exported as compared to the exports of $562,248 during the same period of the preceding fiscal year.

Data shows that exports of leather garments increased by 10.15pc to $315,200 as compared to exports of $286,153 during the same period of FY21.

Meanwhile, there was an increase of 10.6pc in the export of leather gloves during FY22, recorded at $287,227 as compared to the exports of $259,710 during the fiscal before.

During the period under review, other leather exports increased by 12.6pc to $18,7 as compared to the exports of $16,565 of FY21.