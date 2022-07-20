Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

ECC approves tariff rationalisation for K-Electric

Cabinet to discuss allocation of Rs22bn to import 200 KMT urea from China

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved the same tariff rationalisation for K-Electric (KE) as the rest of the country.

The meeting of ECC was held under the chair of Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail. Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mehmood, Minister of State D. Aisha Ghous and others attended the meeting.

Sources said that the Ministry of Power had proposed an increase of Rs1.55 per unit tariff for all the consumers of XWDISCOs whereas NEPRA, vide its determinations for XWDICOs dated June 16, has determined a periodic adjustment in the tariff for Q2FY22.

In light of this determination, the authority recommended a uniform rate to be billed to consumers during Q2FY22.

In accordance with the National Electricity Policy, 2021, the government may maintain a uniform consumer-end tariff for K-Electric and state-owned distribution companies even after privatisation, through the incorporation of direct and indirect subsidies, it was stated.

Moreover, NEPRA may also be approached to issue a revised schedule of tariff determined for the quarter from January to March Q3FY22. Such adjustments shall be applicable on the consumption of July, August and September which will be recovered from consumers in August, September and October, respectively.

Moreover, the ECC approved the same tariff rationalization for K-Electric as the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research tabled a summary on urgent advice relating to the award of 3rd International Wheat Tender 2022 opened on July 18. After discussion, the meeting approved the lowest bid offered by M/s Vittera B.V / Marine International @ $404.86/MT for 120,000 MT on CFR bulk at sight L/C basis. The TCP was allowed to match the tender quantity of 300,000 MT.

The Ministry of Industries and Production submitted a summary seeking authorisation for TCP so that it may sign an agreement with Chinese firms for the import of 200 KMT urea from M/s Sinochem Fertilizer and M/s CNAMPGC at negotiated rate of $500/MT (FoB) on 90 days deferred payment with markup basis.

The ECC approved the summary subject to discussion and decision in the Cabinet regarding the allocation of Rs22 billion for this import with $100 million as exchange cover, which has not been allocated in to FY23’s budget.

The Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) tabled a summary on the rate of petroleum levy on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) which was returned reconsideration.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleExports of leather products witness 10.4pc increase
Next articleFree-falling rupee threat to national security, Sri Lanka-like scenario emerging: FPCCI
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

NEPRA reserves decision on Rs7.91/unit hike in power price

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday reserved its judgement on a hearing over the approval of a Rs7.91 per unit...
Read more
HEADLINES

Free-falling rupee threat to national security, Sri Lanka-like scenario emerging: FPCCI

LAHORE: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh on Wednesday said that free-falling rupee has reached a point...
Read more
HEADLINES

Exports of leather products witness 10.4pc increase

ISLAMABAD: Exports of manufactured leather goods grew by 10.43 per cent during the previous fiscal year of 2021-22 (FY22) as compared to FY21. According to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Textile exports surge by 25.5pc in FY22

ISLAMABAD: The export of Pakistani textile commodities surged by 25.5 per cent during the fiscal year 2021-22 (FY22) as compared to the preceding fiscal...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Textile exports surge by 25.5pc in FY22

ISLAMABAD: The export of Pakistani textile commodities surged by 25.5 per cent during the fiscal year 2021-22 (FY22) as compared to the preceding fiscal...

SBP holds ‘domestic uncertainty’, ‘news items’ responsible for PKR devaluation

PM convenes emergency meeting over economic situation

SECP reconstitutes Shariah Advisory Committee

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.