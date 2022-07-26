Power shortfall reaches 5,415 megawatts

ISLAMABAD: The power shortfall in the country has gone up to 5,415 megawatts; the demand is 28,000 megawatts while production lags at 22,585 megawatts.

Sources in the power division said that a total of 7,000 megawatts are being produced using Hydral power, while Independent Power Producers (IPP) are producing 10,750 megawatts. “The shortfall has exceeded 5,000 megawatts,” they added.

According to details, the Thar mill power plants are producing a total of 1,250 megawatts of power while 2,385 megawatts are being produced using nuclear power.

Renewable sources of power such as wind and solar power plants are producing 150 and 950 megawatts of energy, respectively, while another 100 megawatts are being produced via biogas.

It is pertinent to mention here that unannounced load-shedding of over 8 hours is being observed in rural and urban areas of the country.