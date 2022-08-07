Emlaak: Pakistan’s first mutual fund marketplace

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail formally inaugurated Emlaak Financials, a digital aggregator platform for mutual funds at the Central Depository Company (CDC) House in Karachi on Friday.

The platform is a first of its kind for the Pakistani market. The pilot for Emlaak had been launched in 2021 to help with Sahulat account opening which can be done through the platform. Following that, the CDC collaborated with the Mutual Fund Industry on ways to enhance the product and expand its offerings.

The full-fledged account opening feature has now been launched through the online investment portal which is the first of its kind in Pakistan allowing multiple funds from different AMCs to be offered to investors through a single platform.