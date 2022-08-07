Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

Emlaak: Pakistan’s first mutual fund marketplace

A mutual fund marketplace to drive up investor interest through housing all options under one roof

Posted by: Ariba Shahid

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail formally inaugurated Emlaak Financials, a digital aggregator platform for mutual funds at the Central Depository Company (CDC) House in Karachi on Friday.

The platform is a first of its kind for the Pakistani market. The pilot for Emlaak had been launched in 2021 to help with Sahulat account opening which can be done through the platform. Following that, the CDC collaborated with the Mutual Fund Industry on ways to enhance the product and expand its offerings.

The full-fledged account opening feature has now been launched through the online investment portal which is the first of its kind in Pakistan allowing multiple funds from different AMCs to be offered to investors through a single platform.

What this means is an investor can open an easy Sahulat account or a regular Sarmayakari account.

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Article continues after this advertisement

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


 

Ariba Shahid
The author is a business journalist at Profit. She can be reached at [email protected] or at twitter.com/AribaShahid

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

The cruel business of buying and selling lions

On the 2nd of August this year, Lahore’s Safari Park Zoo announced that it was auctioning off 12 African Lions. The news garnered a...
Read more
FEATURED

Pakistan’s gold is going nowhere for now

The SBP has rejected unsubstantiated claims that they were about to pledge their gold reserves, but is that even an option?
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.