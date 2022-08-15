Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

US dollar continues to lose ground against PKR

By News Desk

Islamabad: The Pakistani rupee on Monday gained 2.49 rupees in intraday trade against the US dollar in the interbank market and is trading at Rs213 per USD. While in the open market, the US dollar lost Rs2 and is trading between Rs212 and Rs213.

In light of the news pertaining to foreign exchange inflows from Saudi Arabia have strengthened the PKR rally in the interbank market. According to the Bloomberg report, the Saudi Finance Ministry is planning to renew its $3 billion deposit with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) as soon as this week. The kingdom is also considering to provide $100 million a month for 10 months in petroleum products that will be granted as additional support.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleProfit E-Magazine Issue 206
Next articleFinance ministry seeks details on closure of NBP Paris branch
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Finance ministry seeks details on closure of NBP Paris branch

Islamabad: The ministry of finance has sought details from National Bank of Pakistan as well as State Bank on closure of the Paris branch. Sources...
Read more
HEADLINES

Weekly inflation decreases slightly to 37.69pc

ISLAMABAD: Inflation as measured by the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) decreased by 0.08 per cent in the week ended on August 11 compared to...
Read more
HEADLINES

SBP to issue house financing scheme with revised features by end of this month

ISLAMABAD: Executive Director Development Finance Group (DFG) Mr. Samar Hasnain has reiterated that the Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar (MPMG) Scheme is not shut down...
Read more
HEADLINES

Cabinet approves gas, electricity rates for five export oriented sectors

Islamabad: The Federal Cabinet has approved gas and electricity rates for five export oriented sectors. The cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

FEATURED

Banks that don’t bank

Some banks are just government lending arms, especially now that the government can’t borrow from the central bank

The curious case of nano lending apps

Taxing the financialisation of automobiles

Trouble at the power plants

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.