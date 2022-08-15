US dollar continues to lose ground against PKR

Islamabad: The Pakistani rupee on Monday gained 2.49 rupees in intraday trade against the US dollar in the interbank market and is trading at Rs213 per USD. While in the open market, the US dollar lost Rs2 and is trading between Rs212 and Rs213.

In light of the news pertaining to foreign exchange inflows from Saudi Arabia have strengthened the PKR rally in the interbank market. According to the Bloomberg report, the Saudi Finance Ministry is planning to renew its $3 billion deposit with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) as soon as this week. The kingdom is also considering to provide $100 million a month for 10 months in petroleum products that will be granted as additional support.