Sign inSubscribe
NATIVE CONTENT

HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its footprint in Pakistan

By press release

Lahore, Pakistan – 15 August 2022: HBL inaugurated its Islamic Banking Branch in Bahria Town, Lahore. The launch is part of HBL’s continuous efforts to expand its branch network to better serve Shariah-compliant products and services to its clients.

HBL Islamic offers services to clients in 300 cities across the country, through a network of 273 dedicated branches and 572 windows, with plans to expand its reach in more cities across the country by adding 33 new branches by December 2022.

HBL Islamic Banking also offers a complete product suite for its SME and Commercial Banking clients, ranging from short-term working capital financing to long-term project financing. It has also established 8 trade centers in key markets across the country to provide Shariah-compliant solutions for the domestic and international trade finance requirements of clients.

Shahzad Babar, Head Retail Banking Islamic- HBL, commenting on the Bahira Town Lahore Branch inauguration said, “HBL Islamic Banking continues to expand its footprint across the country to better serve the Islamic Banking needs of our clients. The demand for Shariah-compliant banking solutions and services has seen a sharp increase, and this expansion highlights HBL Islamic Banking’s commitment to support our clients’ strategic needs. With tailor-made financial solutions, we will continue to maintain our lead as the eminent Islamic Banking player in the industry.”

Mufti Muhammad Zubair Usmani, Chairman Shariah Board – HBL, commenting on the Bahira Town Lahore Branch inauguration said, “I would like to congratulate the entire HBL Islamic Banking team on the inauguration of the branch. The Bank’s fast-paced expansion plan for its Islamic Banking network is quite Impressive. HBL’s journey toward Islamic Banking began several years ago and it is commendable to see how the bank is working to scale on this front.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFBR to brief PM on upcoming mini budget today
press release

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIVE CONTENT

U Microfinance Bank planted 5,000 trees

U Microfinance Bank in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) organized a tree plantation drive on 12th August, 2022 at G-8/1 Islamabad. To celebrate the...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

Engro and Excelerate Energy Sign MoU to Develop Private RLNG Sector in Pakistan

Engro Eximp FZE, a subsidiary of Engro Corporation, announced today that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Excelerate Energy, Inc....
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

PAPS Autoshow 2022 – Suzuki has emerged as the winner

To all the car lovers out there - The PAPS Autoshow 2022 has concluded with yet another epic automobile exhibition. The 3-day event became the...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

HBL’s balance sheet crosses Rs5tr in H1CY22 – excessive taxation reduces PAT by 33pc over H1CY21 to Rs12.1bn

KARACHI: HBL on Thursday declared a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs12.1 billion for H1 2022, lower than the Rs18.0 billion in H1...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

2,000 containers of unbanned items remain stuck at ports

ISLAMABAD: Around 2,000 containers of non-banned items have been stuck at ports for the past over two months even as the incumbent government has...

OGRA reduces prices of imported RLNG by up to $0.51 per MMBTU

Inflation

Weekly inflation goes down by 0.08pc

Oil drops as China data weighs

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.