Record high weekly inflation reaches 42.3pc, says PBS report 

By News Desk

Islamabad: As per data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the sensitive price index (SPI) on Friday highlighted a record increase in inflation to 42.3 percent on a year-on-year basis in August.

According to the PBS, the SPI for the current week ended on 18th August recorded an increase of 3.35 percent with hike in prices of 25 items.

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 42.31 percent primarily due to increase in pulse masoor (111.02 percent), diesel (108.77 percent), petrol (94.53 percent), onions (94.43 percent), cooking oil 5 liter (72.96 percent), mustard oil (71.08 percent), chicken (69.04 percent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (68.56 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (67.05 percent), electricity for q1 (63.03 percent), washing soap (61.92 percent), pulse gram (58.93 percent), gents sponge chappal (52.21 percent), pulse mash (51.51 percent) and garlic (36.59 percent) while a decrease was observed in the prices of chili powder (43.42 percent), sugar (16.55 percent) and gur (1.96 percent).

 

