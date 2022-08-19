Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

NEPRA imposes Rs50mn fine on CPGCL

Fine was due to the massive power breakdown which occurred on January 9, 2021 and took 20 hours to restore 

By Ahmad Ahmadani

Islamabad: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a fine of Rs. 50 Million on Central Power Generation Company Limited, (CPGCL) on account of negligence of management of Guddu Power Plant.

As per details, NEPRA while taking cognizance of power breakdown which plunged the whole country into darkness has imposed a fine of Rs50 million on CPGCL on account of negligence of management of Guddu Power Plant.

The massive power breakdown occurred on January 9, 2021 at 23:40 hours and took 20 hours (approximately) to restore the system.

Earlier, NEPRA took serious notice of the above incident and constituted an Inquiry Committee to thoroughly investigate the matter in the light of NEPRA Act, Rules and Regulations. The Committee conducted the inquiry and presented a detailed report to the Authority, on the basis of which the Authority initiated legal proceedings against CPGCL.

According to NEPRA, an explanation dated 01.04.2021 was issued to CPGCL under Regulation 4(1) of the NEPRA (Fine) Regulations 2021, followed by a show cause notice dated 11.02.2022 under Section 27B of the NEPRA Act. Moreover, an opportunity of hearing was also granted to CPGCL on 17.05.2022, however, CPGCL failed to provide any satisfactory response and was found guilty of violating relevant provisions of the applicable documents.

 

Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

