Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

IMF to release tranche on Monday following board meeting: Miftah

'Govt weighing options to provide relief to small consumers in electricity bills'

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Friday said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will release a loan tranche worth $1.17 billion to Pakistan after its board meeting which is scheduled for Monday.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said that Pakistan had fulfilled all the conditions set by the Fund in order to secure the loan programme and it is very likely that the board will approve the release of tranche on Monday, August 29.

Terming the PM’s visit to Qatar a success, he highlighted that Qatar had agreed to make $3 billion investment in Pakistan’s various sectors. “The $4 billion funding gap which IMF was concerned about has also been bridged as Qatar and Saudi Arabia have assured new investments along with providing Pakistan with oil on deferred payment,” he added.

Similarly, he said UAE had also announced to invest primarily in government’s shares worth $1 billion.

Dispelling rumours related to Qatar’s takeover of major Pakistani airports, Miftah said that there hadn’t been any discussion or agreement of selling Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) or the Roosevelt Hotel to Qatar, and clarified that Qatar was only interested in getting the management control of Pakistan’s big airports.

Further, Miftah informed that Qatar was also interested to invest in large scale solar firms as well as investing in Pakistan’s capital market. “The government intends to install solar power plants with a capacity of 8000 MW, as solar energy will help generate cheaper electricity for consumers”, he added.

Addressing public concerns over extra electricity bills this month, the finance minister said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was worried over the hike in electricity bills therefore, he had formed a committee to deliberate what relief can be given to small consumers using between 200 and 300 units of electricity per month.

He explained that prices had to be increased to fulfill the IMF’s demands, increased demand during peak summer and the subsequent fuel charges adjustment (FCA).

“We had to raise the prices of electricity for all kinds of consumers due to pressure from the fund. Then, in May, electricity demand was on peak due to unprecedented hot weather conditions; the government had to run even the most expensive power plants, which are run on furnace oil which costs around Rs59 per unit. He said that one a furnace oil plant activated in Jamshoro had a variable cost of Rs69 per unit.

“Our anticipated charges were Rs6 per unit but actual charges were around Rs100 because coal became very expensive while gas prices were the highest on record. May was very hot. There was a day when electricity demand rose beyond 30,000 megawatts. We generated 25,000MW which was the maximum we can.”

However, he informed that after detailed discussions, the Power Division has informed the IMF the government would remove FCA on those using less than 200 units whereas the Fund has agreed to the Pakistan’s request in this regard. “The government will lose Rs20-21 billion from this. We have removed FCA on 56% of consumers.”

Informing that that 56% or 17.1 million out of around 30 million electricity consumers would be exempted from the fuel adjustment, Miftah asked consumers who used less than  200 units to not pay the current bills as new ones without FCA charges will be issued soon. However, those who have paid them will have the amount adjusted in their bills for September.

“The PM has formed another committee which will deliberate on giving FCA exemption to those consuming 200 to 300 units of electricity, ” he concluded.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMoIP directed to take action against automotive manufacturers 
Next articleWeekly inflation surges to record high of 44.6pc on YoY basis
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

KP finance minister Taimur Jhagra throws spanner into IMF talks

The finance minister of Khyber Pukhtunwa province has withdrawn his commitment to run a provincial surplus this fiscal year, thereby potentially jeopardizing Pakistan’s case...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rupee closes at Rs220.7 per dollar in interbank

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani rupee's free fall continued against the US dollar Friday, as the local unit receded by Rs1.25 against the dollar in the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Weekly inflation surges to record high of 44.6pc on YoY basis

ISLAMABAD: The weekly review of the sensitive price index (SPI) has highlighted a record increase in inflation up to 44.58% on a year-on-year (YoY)...
Read more
HEADLINES

MoIP directed to take action against automotive manufacturers 

LAHORE: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production on Thursday directed the Ministry of Industry and Production (MoIP) to take strict measures...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

IMF to release tranche on Monday following board meeting: Miftah

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Friday said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will release a loan tranche worth $1.17...

MoIP directed to take action against automotive manufacturers 

Forex reserves fall $87m to $13.5bn

Inflation to further increase in August

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.